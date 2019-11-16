PM Modi should lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir,says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday mooted that the foundation stone of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ayodhya on Ram Navmi. The Ram temple should reflect the great Vedic tradition, he added.

“The Ram temple at Ayodhya should emerge as a great centre of the Hindus as similar to become the Mecca, Vatican and Golden temple at Amritsar,” the Patanjali founder told reporters in the temple town of Udupi where he is conducting a five-day yoga training camp.

“The temple should reflect the great Vedic traditions. Our expectations are that Ayodhya should become a centre of spiritual knowledge through the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust,” Ramdev added.

It was earlier reported that the construction of the planned holy structure will is slated to be completed by 2022.