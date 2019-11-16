UAE Weather: Rains to continue until next week

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of UAE has forecasted that rain will continue in UAE until next week. The fresh weather alert was issued on Friday evening.

“Convective clouds formation associated with rainfall,fresh winds and rough seas”, the alert issued by NCM reads. The alert is applicable from 9.30 pm Friday until 8 pm Saturday.

In an other social media post the NCM has informed that the unstable weather condition will continue in the country until early next week. This unstable weather condition will continue until November 24.