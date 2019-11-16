“Will retire from active politics after the implementation of Population Control Law”,says Union Minister

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that he will retire from active politics after the implementation of Population Control Law. “The day a population control policy is passed, I’ll retire from politics,” said Singh while addressing the media while on a visit to Katihar in Bihar. He is on a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Begusarai.

I didn’t come into politics to become MP, MLA; I came with the chants, ‘where (Shyama Prasad) Mukherjee was martyred that Kashmir is ours’ and the dream of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. So now my job is done. It’s time for people like me to say goodbye to politics,” Giriraj Singh further added.