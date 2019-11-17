Construction date of Ram temple in Ayodhya announced

A national media reported that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on April 2020. The temple will be ready for worship by 2022. News agency ANI reported this.

The union government is planning to form a multi-member trust like the Somnath Temple Trust of Gujarat for constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Somnath trust has 6 members while the Ayodhya trust will have 16 to 17 members.

It is also informed that Vishva hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal will also be the part of the trust. The participants of trust will be finalised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust will be registered with the Cultural Ministry.

The Union government is also preparing a master plan of 388 km square of Ayodhya with facilities of smart city, which will have outer Ring road, Park treatment, bus stand, railway station, airport and other facilities in the city. The sources further said that the government is considering the proposal to redesign Ayodhya considering Hanuman Garhi as the epicentre.