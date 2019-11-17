CRRI report on Nations bridges: 281 major bridges are structurally weak

A detailed report of the Central road Research Institute shedding light on the condition of 425 bridges on 17 states is out.The CRRI report ear marked 281 bridges facing serious structural damage which constitutes roughly two thirds of the total count of 425.

75 percent of bridges in Gujarat are not structurally strong,Second and third place holders are Jharkhand and Punjab.Most of the weak bridges are newly constructed and if not given maintenance work to reinforce the structure they may collapse with in the next 10-12 years,the report says.The report recommends authorities to immediately suspend traffic on 15 bridges owing to their condition.

The report highlights that the majority of 253 weak bridges are just 5 to 6 years old after construction and the rest 28 bridges are more than 20 years old.

As per the elaborate report 15514 accidents have occured in India in the year 2017.5543 people lost lives and 15839 were injured.The figures surged to 16125 accidents,5693 deaths and 16762 serious injuries in the year 2018.