One worker killed in shoe factory fire

On worker was killed in a fire at shoe factory in national capital. It is suspected that Mangal Mandal, aged 32 was charred to death after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in outer Delhi’s Narela.

The body was beyond recognition and it was suspected to be of security guard Mangal Mandal. Mandal is a resident of Bihar. Mandal had been working in Delhi for the past 10 years.

The shoe factory where the fire broke out comprised basement, ground and two upper floors. The fire started from the ground floor of the factory and had spread to the other floors.

24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within an hour .

Around 4:45 pm, Mandal’s body was found near the stairs on the top floor of the factory. He worked in the night shift . The factory was locked from inside.