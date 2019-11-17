Teaser of ‘Tanhaji’ starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan released: video

A new teaser of Bollywood period film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ released. The new teaser was released by the lead actor of the film Ajay Devgn. The trailer of the film will be released on Tuesday.

” Rishton ka farz… Ya mitti ka karz? #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER IN 2 DAYS”, Ajay Devgn captioned the teaser video.

Ajay Devgn has earlier also shared many clips from the film. The film has Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist. Kajol played the female lead in the film.The film marks the reunion of Ajay Devgn with his wife Kajol on screen.

Directed by Om Raut the film portrays the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of the Shivaji. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and T-Series of bhushan Kumar. The film will be released on January 10, 2020.