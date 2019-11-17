UGC increases fellowships amounts: Know more

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has increased the fellowship amounts awarded to SC, OBC and minorities students. This was announced through an official notification. The notification was released on the official website of UGC on November 7.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Minority Affairs has announced an increase in the fellowship amounts for the following Fellowships –

1. National Fellowship for SCs (NFSC)

2. National Fellowship for OBCs( NFOBC)

3. Maulana Azad national Fellowship (MANF)

The fellowship amount has been increased from Rs.25,000 to Rs.31,000 per month for Junior Research Fellowship. For Senior Research Fellowships the amount has been increased from Rs.28,000 to Rs.35,000. The revised rate of fellowship will be granted with effect from January, 2019.

The HRA at the revised rate of 8%, 16% and 24% is also allowed as per Government of india norms as applicable in the city/location where the research fellow is pursuing research said the notification.