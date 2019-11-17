WhatsApp users at risk from malicious video files

WhatsApp users are at risk from malicious video files.The popular social media platform owned Facebook has also confirmed this and issued warning for its users. The new threat targets both Android and iOS users.

A bug discovered by a security researcher last month allowed attackers to use malicious GIF files to possibly access user content. The GIF sent by the attacker once downloaded on your phone, could access the gallery and send back images to the attacker.

“A stack-based buffer overflow could be triggered in WhatsApp by sending a specially crafted MP4 file to a WhatsApp user. The issue was present in parsing the elementary stream metadata of an MP4 file and could result in a DoS or RCE”, warned WhatsApp.

The new vulnerability is found in Android versions prior to 2.19.274; iOS versions prior to 2.19.100; Enterprise Client versions prior to 2.25.3; Business for Android versions prior to 2.19.104; Business for iOS versions prior to 2.19.100; and Windows Phone versions before and including 2.18.368.