Asif Ali and Parvathy to join hands with Venu

National award winning cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Venu is all set to direct his next film. His last film was ‘Carbon’ starring Fahad Fazil and Mamta Mohandas. The film was released two years ago.

He along with directors Jay K, Rajeev Ravi and Aashiq Abu are teaming up for an anthology film. Venu’s segment will have the Parvathy and Asif Ali in the lead roles. Shoot is scheduled to begin on the first week of December. All the four films in this upcoming anthology will have women as protagonists and that is the common theme.

Jay K, who previously made the horror-thriller ‘Ezra’ fame, has already completed the shoot of his film. Scripted by Santhosh Echikanam, the film is set in the 50s and has Samyuktha Menon and Joju George in the lead roles

Aashiq Abu meanwhile is busy with the shoot of his film, which has been titled as ‘Pennum Cherukkanum’. Basil Joseph and Roshan Mathew are part of the cast. Unni R has scripted the film and it has cinematography by Shyju Khalid.

Rajeev Ravi is likely to start works on his film only after the completion of ‘Thuramukham’.