Winter session of Parliament begins with tributes to Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley

The winter session of Parliament started on Monday with offerings of tribute to members who passed away including Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

The winter session started on November 18 and will continue till December 13.The 200 sittings during this session is likely to discuss many controversial bills introduced by government and public grievances put forth by the opposition.The Uniform Civil Code bill, Citizenship amendment bill, One nation one pay bill are likely to be discussed in house floor.