Terrific surprise crashes down the ceiling of Chinese spa,A monster Python

Employees at a spa in southern China’s Foshan were greeted with a nasty surprise on November 12 when a gigantic python crashed through the ceiling. The python was reportedly living there for ten years and weighs 20 kgs. A video shows the snake being held and captured by several officials and to say it is the stuff of nightmares would be an understatement.

An employee at the spa reportedly heard a loud noise and saw the huge reptile fall through the ceiling. Police rushed to the spot for assistance.As per the Spa owner he was reported by laborers about the sighting of a small snake 10 years ago,but the efforts and search operation to catch it failed, until the weight of the Python crashed the ceiling after 10 years.

The Wild life rescuers fed the Python before releasing it to the wild.