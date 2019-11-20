Bride wears jewellery made of tomatoes instead of gold.,video goes viral

A video has gone viral that shows a Pakistani bride dressed in a traditional gold outfit — but wearing earrings, maang-tika, necklace and bracelets made of tomatoes. She also said she had received pine nuts in envelopes as her wedding gift.

“The price of gold is very high. Tomatoes and pine nuts are expensive as well. So, I used tomatoes for my wedding,” she said.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, who captioned her post: “Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you’ve seen everything in life.”