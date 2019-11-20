DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

RTA issues alert to passengers

Nov 20, 2019, 01:11 pm IST
The Road Transport Authority in Dubai has issued a alert for all passengers. The alert was issued due to the rain and bad weather in the country. RTA has issued the alert on its social media page.

” Due to bad weather conditions, delays are expected on our bus services. We apologize for the inconvenience caused”, RTA tweeted.

Earlier RTA has urged the passengers using the ferry service to contact RTA at 800 9090 for information as the ferry service may be temporarily affected.

