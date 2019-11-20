RTA issues alert to passengers

The Road Transport Authority in Dubai has issued a alert for all passengers. The alert was issued due to the rain and bad weather in the country. RTA has issued the alert on its social media page.
” Due to bad weather conditions, delays are expected on our bus services. We apologize for the inconvenience caused”, RTA tweeted.
Due to bad weather conditions, delays are expected on our bus services. We apologize for the inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/P6okbckis3
— RTA (@rta_dubai) November 20, 2019
Earlier RTA has urged the passengers using the ferry service to contact RTA at 800 9090 for information as the ferry service may be temporarily affected.
Due to the expected adverse weather conditions at sea, it may be likely that some of our ferry services may be subjected to temporary disruption. Customers are kindly asked to contact RTA customer Service Centre on
800 9090 for further information. pic.twitter.com/2MBWgBxTDS
— RTA (@rta_dubai) November 19, 2019
Post Your Comments