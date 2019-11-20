DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Schools to be shut today due to bad weather

Nov 20, 2019, 06:21 am IST
The Ministry of Education has announced a holiday for schools in Dubai and Northern Emirates on Wednesday.

“Prioritising the safety of students and due to unstable weather conditions, the Ministry of Education decided to close all schools in Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Wednesday,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Knowledge and Human Development Authority made it clear that for those schools in Dubai, they can decide whether to open or remain closed. Some schools, including GEMS, notified parents about closure, a few said they are open.

“Due to unstable weather conditions, all schools in Abu Dhabi City will be closed on Wednesday, 20 November for students’ safety”, said Abu Dhabi government.

The UAE authorities has urged everyone to take extra precaution, brace for a rainy Wednesday morning, and expect the unstable weather to continue in the next few days.

Dubai ferry services are expected to be temporarily affected. People using the service are requested to call the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at 800 9090 for further information. The announcement was made on the RTA’s official Twitter account.

