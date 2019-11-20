The making video of ‘Moothon’ released: See how Nivin Pauly transforms

Malayalam film ‘Moothon’ directed by actress Geethu Mohandas has been released earlier this month. The film has praised by critics and has been well received by the audiences.

The film has Nivin Pauly playing the lead role. The acting of Nivin has been equally praised by the critics and audience. Nivin’s transformation from ‘the boy next door’ to the bhai has made everybody wonder.

Now a making video of the film has been released by the makers of the film. In the making video we can see Geethu Mohandas contemplating her next shots and cinematographer Rajeev Ravi experimenting with his camera.

The video also shows the transformation of Nivin. How Nivin has been transformed into a bhai has been shown in this video.