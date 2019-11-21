Kajol’s daughter Nysa brutally trolled for wearing crop top to a temple : See Pics

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn, who often becomes prey to online trolls, is known for her stylish public appearances.

Trolls attacked Nysa Devgn again for wearing crop top to the temple. From calling the dress ‘inappropriate’ to ‘indecent’, fans This is not the first time when Nysa has been under this virtual attack over fashion choices.

Ajay Devgn visited a local temple with daughter Nysa Devgn recently. Dressed in casuals, the duo quickly made their visit to the temple, offered prayers and got back into their car waiting outside. While there is nothing in this that could have created a controversy but trolls soon found a reason for again targeting the little girl.