Pregnant Muslim woman brutally attacked by man at restaurant : Watch Video

Nov 22, 2019, 04:12 pm IST
Shocking security camera footage which has emerged, shows a man approaching a table of three women wearing ‘hijab’ as they were engrossed in a conversation. Out of nowhere, a man approached them and exchanged a brief conversation.

The footage then shows the 43-year-old suspect leaning over the table, before lashing out strong punches towards the woman, who is seen wearing a hijab. The woman, reportedly fell to the ground and was further stomped on. Meanwhile, other people present at the cafe came to her rescue and stopped the man while the pregnant woman was helped by her friends.

She was taken to Westmead Hospital where she was treated for head injuries.

