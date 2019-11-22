Pregnant Muslim woman brutally attacked by man at restaurant : Watch Video

Shocking security camera footage which has emerged, shows a man approaching a table of three women wearing ‘hijab’ as they were engrossed in a conversation. Out of nowhere, a man approached them and exchanged a brief conversation.

The footage then shows the 43-year-old suspect leaning over the table, before lashing out strong punches towards the woman, who is seen wearing a hijab. The woman, reportedly fell to the ground and was further stomped on. Meanwhile, other people present at the cafe came to her rescue and stopped the man while the pregnant woman was helped by her friends.

A heavily pregnant Muslim woman was brutally attacked, repeatedly punched and stomped in the head by a man in a #Sydney cafe. The Police say the attacker was screaming anti-#Islam slurs at the women who were all wearing head scarves.#Australia #Islamophobia #Parramatta #Hijab pic.twitter.com/PvuwBpFvos — DOAM (@doamuslims) November 21, 2019

She was taken to Westmead Hospital where she was treated for head injuries.