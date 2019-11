SC, hearing the joint writ petition by Shivsena-NCP-Congress alliance asked Maharashtra govt to produce governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s letter tomorrow morning.

The SC had also issued notice to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar earlier taking the petition on ground.The petition urges SC to immediately prove majority of the government in the assembly floor.The verdict is kept pending for Monday at 10:30 Am