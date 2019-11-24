‘Delete WhatsApp’: warns Telegram founder

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has come with a warning for users of social media platform ‘WhatsApp’. In a lengthy note written on his social media handle Pavel Durov has claimed that WhatsApp is a part of a spy programme.

“WhatsApp doesn’t only fail to protect your WhatsApp messages – this app is being consistently used as a Trojan horse to spy on your non-WhatsApp photos and messages. Why would they do it? Facebook has been part of surveillance programs long before it acquired WhatsApp [4][5]. It is naive to think the company would change its policies after the acquisition…,” Durov wrote on his official Telegram channel.

This is not the first time that Durov has expressed his criticism of WhatsApp. Back in May the Telegram founder wrote a blog post in response to the WhatsApp Spyware hack saying that WhatsApp would never be as secure as Telegram.

Read his full post: