Pope Francis in Nagasaki,Says atomic bomb not an answer for Peace,Stabilty and Security

Pope Francis visiting the Nagasaki in Japan, made an emotional plea to humanity that atomic weapons are not an answer for Peace,security and stability of human kind.

At least 74,000 people died from the atomic bomb unleashed on the city in western Japan—just three days after the world’s first nuclear attack hit Hiroshima and killed at least 140,000.

“This place makes us deeply aware of the pain and horror that we human beings are capable of inflicting upon one another,” said the sombre pontiff on the first full day of his Japan trip.