Ajit Pawar in shock: Two more MLAs return to Sharad Pawar

Two MLAs who had earlier supported the ‘cracked’ Ajit Pawar faction had returned back to NCP,giving a shocking blow to Ajit Pawar.

MLAs Dowlat Daroda and Anil Patel returned to Mumbai from Delhi on Sunday.Analysts say the return of the two MLAs to Sharad Pawar may topple the chances of overcoming a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly.Sharad Pawar on Saturday had revealed that the NCP had the support of all 54 MLAs except three including Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patel is on the talks to pull back Ajit Pawar from the BJP camp.Ajit Pawar faction claims the support of 13 MLAs and NCPs Supriya Sule is reported to hold talks with many of them to return to NCP.