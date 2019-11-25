Sharad Pawar has support of 41 MLAs , 13 MLAs of NCP on Ajit Pawar camp

Nationalist Congress Party’s(NCP), which is split into two factions are busy with counting the MLAs they have at their camp.

The attorney, Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the newly formed Aghada allaince of Shivsena-NCP and Congress informed SC that Sharad Pawar had the support proving signature of 41 MLAs of NCP.NCP had won 54 seats and the whereabouts of the remaining 13 seats are not disclosed.NCP chief Sharad Pawar had claimed at a party meet held at Saturday that he had the support of all MLAs except Ajit and three others.The 13 signatures missing for the NCP might prove disastrous for Aghada alliance if the count of BJPs 105 together with independent and lesser party candidates crosses the magic number of 145 to become 147.Minimum to prove majority is 145.

NCP may lose ground even with the proven support of 41 MLAs in the assembly.