DH Latest NewsNEWSIndiaPolitics

Yogi Adityaath and his pet dog Kaalu’s affection, viral online sensation

Nov 26, 2019, 04:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s high reverence to cows, especially desi cows is well known and he has several healthy cows in his stable. What is lesser known is that Yogi has a pet black Labrador named Kaalu.

Kaalu is an internet sensation now after a short clip showing the affection between Kaalu and Yogi was posted in social media. Kaalu’s embraced Yogi when he arrived at Gorakhpur to attend BJP-RSS joint meet and expressed his affection to Yogi. Yogi patted Kaalu and fed him as the two met after a long span of time.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close