Maharashtra Twist: Shiv Sena leader resigns from party protesting against alliance with Congress and NCP

Nov 27, 2019, 07:05 am IST
Protesting against the alliance with Congress and NCP top gain power in Maharashtra, a top leader of Shiv Sena has resigned from the party. Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki has made this announcement.

Solanki said that he has served the party for 21 years without demanding any post, position or ticket, and he gave all his time to the party following the party’s orders till the hilt.

He also said that he worked in many elections for the party at various levels with only one dream and one aim, a Hindu Rashtra and Congress Mukt Bharat. Now he is resigning as the party is joining hands with Congress to attain power. Solanki shared his resignation through the micro blogging website Twitter.

