Maharashtra Twist: Shiv Sena leader resigns from party protesting against alliance with Congress and NCP

Protesting against the alliance with Congress and NCP top gain power in Maharashtra, a top leader of Shiv Sena has resigned from the party. Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki has made this announcement.

My Resignation I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena

I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan pic.twitter.com/I0uIf13Ed2 — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019

Solanki said that he has served the party for 21 years without demanding any post, position or ticket, and he gave all his time to the party following the party’s orders till the hilt.

It all started for me in the year 1992, fearless leadership and charisma of Shri BalaSaheb Thackeray

At the age of 12 I had made up my mind heart and soul to work for BalaSaheb's ShivSena

Officially joined ShivSena in the year 1998 — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019

He also said that he worked in many elections for the party at various levels with only one dream and one aim, a Hindu Rashtra and Congress Mukt Bharat. Now he is resigning as the party is joining hands with Congress to attain power. Solanki shared his resignation through the micro blogging website Twitter.