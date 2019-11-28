Clouds floating like waterfall: See the awesome video

An Awesome video of clouds floating like waterfall is winning the hearts of the people on internet. The video shows the scenic beauty of Mizoram. The video was shared on Facebook by Aziz Barbhuiya. And the mesmerizing video has gone viral.

The viral video clip shows clouds descending from a higher level to a lower one, and it looked like a fluffy waterfall.

Clouds Floating Down the Mountains in the City of Aizawl, Mizoram

In science this phenomenon is known as orographic clouds. They are commonly known as “waterfall clouds”. These clouds are generally associated with a moist airflow over mountainous areas.

This phenomenon usually occurs when stable air encounters a mountain, and is lifted upward, cooling as it rises. Water vapour in the moist air could condense, making it visible as a cloud. So when orographic clouds flow down from the tops of mountains, it often looks like a waterfall.

Here’s another video of the same phenomenon that was seen at China’s Mount Lu in 2017, which had also taken social media by storm at the time.