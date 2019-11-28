Un realistically huge largest black hole discovered by scientists, names LB-1

Astronomers have discovered a black hole in the Milky Way so huge that it challenges the existing understanding of how stars evolve.

Largest Blackhole, LB-1 is 15,000 light-years from Earth and has a mass 70 times greater than the Sun, according to the journal Nature. Scientists generally believe that there are two types of black holes. The more common stellar black holes — up to 20 times more massive than the Sun — form when the center of a very big star collapses in on itself, called supernova explosions. The supermassive black holes like LB-1 are at least a million times bigger in size than the Sun and their origins are uncertain.

“LB-1’s large mass falls into a range “known as the ‘pair-instability gap’ where supernovae should not have produced it,” Reitze said. That means that this is a new kind of black hole, formed by another physical mechanism!. LB-1 was discovered by an international team of scientists using China’s sophisticated LAMOST telescope.