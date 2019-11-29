BJP pushes privilege motion against Rahul for calling Pragya Thakur ‘terrorist’,Rahul reacts’jo karna hai karo’

BJP pushes for a privilege motion against former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his ‘terrorist’ remark on Pragya Singh Thakur. Reacting to Sadhvi Pragya’s praise of Nathuram Godse in the Parliament on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said, “What she is saying is the heart of the RSS and BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don’t need to waste my time demanding action against that woman.”

In a tweet later, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament.” Reacting to the BJP’s privilege motion move Rahul Gandhi said “Do whatever you want to. I have clarified my position.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday demanded to bring privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi him for calling BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, a ‘terrorist’.