Instagram’s getting rid of the ‘Like’ feature,Holds responsible to cure mental illness of users

Instagram, is getting rid of the like feature, in a phased manner. The breakup with ‘like’, will be implemented in the US, Australia followed by other countries.

The photo and video sharing social network conducted a study that revealed ‘likes’ in social platforms is taking a heavy toll on the mental well being of the users. The social media platforms generate revenue by creating an influencer pool that helps companies run brand ambassador campaigns with content creators directing focussed ads.

A comprehensive survey by CreatorIQ’s analytics, reveals that sponsored campaigns on the world’s largest video sharing site YouTube, still command the highest average engagement rate, 5.19%, compared to Instagram’s average of 2.62%. Of course, different campaigns may have different performance goals across various platforms.

Instagram Single photo shares have the maximum reach (2.85%) compared to posts with multiple photos(2.14%). Video posts have a reach of 1.67%.