Ishita Dutta wins internet with her new look : See pics

Actress Ishita Dutta is winning the hearts of netizen with her new look. The pictures of pretty actress is rocking the social media.

Ishita Dutta is an Indian actress and model who works in films and television serials. She is the younger sister of actress Tanushree Dutta.

Ishita Dutta made her television debut in 2013 with Star Plus’s ‘Ek Ghar Banaunga’. Two years later, she made her Bollywood debut with Drishyam.

Currently, she is appearing in Colors TV’s show Bepanah Pyaar as Baani.