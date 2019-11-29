Jyothika teams up with Suriya and Sasikumar: See pics

South-Indian actress Jyothika to team up with her husband Tamil actor Suriya for a new film. The new film of Jyothika will be bankrolled by her husband Suriya. Suriya is bankrolling the film under his banner ‘2D Entertainment’ .

The film will be directed by R.Saravanan. The launching of the film was done with a pooja and the customary switch on ceremony. Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan and Soori also do major roles in the film.

The cinematography of the film is done by R Velraj and music is composed by D Imman .