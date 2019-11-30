Sheikh Mohammed wins internet with this picture

A beautiful photo of Dubai ruler is winning the hearts of netizens. The photo of Dubai ruler with one of his grandchildren has become viral on social media. The photo was shared on social media by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is enjoying the UAE National Day long weekend with his family. In the photo shared on Instagram Sheikh Mohammed is seen carrying one of his grandkids.

Earlier also Sheikh’s photos with his family has been viral.