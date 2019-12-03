‘Pappu Varma’: Biopic to expose RGV’s ‘deeds’ announced

Nowadays the whole of film industry is after making biopics. Biopics on the life of sportsperson, politicians, and other eminent personalities has been released in recent years and many has been on process. And now adding the list is a biopic on Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), the veteran filmmaker of Indian film industry.

Lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao has announced the biopic on RGV. The film is titled ‘pappu Varma’ and Rao claims that the film will expose all of RGV’s ‘deeds’. Rao has announced about the film on a regional TV programme.