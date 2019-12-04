Malaika Arora challenges the age barrier: Shares jaw dropping pictures: See pics

Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora is challenging the age barrier. After seeing the hot girl of Bollywood everyone will say that her age is going in reverse gear.
The world is a beautiful place with many challenges. And on our journeys, we change ! One thing that remains constant is the fact that it needs power. My mantra always has been, we learn to bend so that we may seldom break. And my ever present tribe at @thedivayoga ensures, I push my limits every single day! #malaikasmondaymotivation #thedivayoga #divayoga #divayogastudios #anandsir
The actress aged 45 is a fitness freak and a yoga enthusiast. The netizens become wondered after seeing a photo shared by the actress on her Instagram handle.
The actress has shared her doing the Pincha Mayurasana (forearm stand). Not only does she balance herself delicately, what can’t be missed is her core strength. Much of her body’s weight is being taken by her forearm and shoulders.
Hello world, I'm starting a new way of spreading my #malaikasmondaymotivation with you. Every Monday, I'll challenge you with a yoga pose that I do at @thedivayoga All you have to do is this: – get into the pose – upload a picture of you in that pose – tag @thedivayoga and me. – get a chance to be featured on our page. This week's pose is Pincha Mayurasana, also known as a forearm stand. And here's how to achieve the pose – From a downward dog, Slowly bend your elbows and place them on the floor for a dolphin – keep them directly under your shoulders. – Raise your hips up. – Lift up your right leg, and kick up the left leg off the floor – Your feet can touch the wall or remain in the air – Remain in this position for few seconds. – Keep your head away from the floor Now remember, practice makes you perfect. So don't worry if you fall the first few times. All that matters is getting back up and trying again. Now let's see those pictures rolling in. Also, if you are doing it for the first time, do take the right assistance for the same!
Her fans and many Bollywood celebrities come praising Malaika for sharing this photo.
Fresh week, fresh beginning. And this week, it's all about striking the right balance. Whatever you do, balance is the key. Balance between work and life, balance between having fun and taking time off – it's all about getting the mix right. One of my favourite poses to begin with at @divayoga is Navasana works on your core and building the base for the rest of your workout. #malaikasmondaymotivation #divayoga #divayogastudios #yoga #yogalife #yogainspiration #yogaeverydamnday #mondaymotivation #yogagoals
