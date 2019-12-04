Malaika Arora challenges the age barrier: Shares jaw dropping pictures: See pics

Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora is challenging the age barrier. After seeing the hot girl of Bollywood everyone will say that her age is going in reverse gear.

The actress aged 45 is a fitness freak and a yoga enthusiast. The netizens become wondered after seeing a photo shared by the actress on her Instagram handle.

The actress has shared her doing the Pincha Mayurasana (forearm stand). Not only does she balance herself delicately, what can’t be missed is her core strength. Much of her body’s weight is being taken by her forearm and shoulders.

Her fans and many Bollywood celebrities come praising Malaika for sharing this photo.