Malaika Arora challenges the age barrier: Shares jaw dropping pictures: See pics

Dec 4, 2019, 06:56 pm IST
Less than a minute
Malaika-Arora

Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora is challenging the age barrier. After seeing the hot girl of Bollywood everyone will say that her age is going in reverse gear.

The actress aged 45 is a fitness freak and a yoga enthusiast. The netizens become wondered after seeing a photo shared by the actress on her Instagram handle.

The actress has shared her doing the Pincha Mayurasana (forearm stand). Not only does she balance herself delicately, what can’t be missed is her core strength. Much of her body’s weight is being taken by her forearm and shoulders.

Hello world, I'm starting a new way of spreading my #malaikasmondaymotivation with you. Every Monday, I'll challenge you with a yoga pose that I do at @thedivayoga All you have to do is this: – get into the pose – upload a picture of you in that pose – tag @thedivayoga and me. – get a chance to be featured on our page. This week's pose is Pincha Mayurasana, also known as a forearm stand. And here's how to achieve the pose – From a downward dog, Slowly bend your elbows and place them on the floor for a dolphin – keep them directly under your shoulders. – Raise your hips up. – Lift up your right leg, and kick up the left leg off the floor – Your feet can touch the wall or remain in the air – Remain in this position for few seconds. – Keep your head away from the floor Now remember, practice makes you perfect. So don't worry if you fall the first few times. All that matters is getting back up and trying again. Now let's see those pictures rolling in. Also, if you are doing it for the first time, do take the right assistance for the same!

Her fans and many Bollywood celebrities come praising Malaika  for sharing this photo.

 

