Largest coin ever:Royal mint unveils 5 Kg coin

The Royal Mint has launched its largest coin ever, a creation that measures 175mm in diameter weighs 5kg and has a denomination of £5,000(Approx:4.6 Lakh)

The coin has been created as part of The Royal Mint’s new Great Engravers series, which pays homage to artists who have worked on British coinage. Traditional and modern engraving techniques had to be combined to create the 5kg Una and the Lion coin, The Royal Mint explains.

The original die used almost two centuries ago had to be digitally scanned and lasers were later used to cut the design onto the coin before it was hand polished.