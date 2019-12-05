Yet again…Attempt by bailed rapist to burn the gang rape victim foiled,Unnao woman in ICU

A 30-year-old woman was attacked, stabbed and set on fire early on Thursday by five men who she had accused of gangrape in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said the woman was on her way to the railway station to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli when she was waylaid by the accused, said the police.

The rape survivor was admitted to district hospital Unnao from where she has been shifted to Lucknow civil hospital. In her statement to the police, the woman said the six men first hit her on the head and struck with a knife on the neck. As she fell, they splashed kerosene and set her on fire.

Some people nearby came to her rescue. The accused escaped the scene soon after. The locals told the police emergency number, Dial 112 and the police arrived at the site. Vikrant Veer, the Unnao Superintendent of Police said two of the six men named by the victim have been picked up. Teams have been formed to arrest the remaining three.

According to the victim, the assailants earlier had raped her in March 2019 and she had filed an FIR, and they are now in bail.