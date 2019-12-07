15 terrorists killed in special operation

15 Islamic militants belonging to Taliban were killed and two were arrested in a special operation carried out by Afghanistan Special forces in Kandahar province in Southern Afghanistan on Friday.

Kandahar was once a stronghold of Taliban. And the security is conducting continuous search and cordon operations in the region to eliminate the radical Islamist outfit. The special operation was a part of it.

” The raid was conducted on Friday in Khinjak area, Nish district. One militant’s control and command post with several vehicles, some weapons and ammunition were destroyed during the Operation Friday” said the Afghanistan national Army Special Operation Corps in a statement.