Release date of Kunchacko Boban’s ‘Anjaam Pathiraa’ confirmed

The release date of ‘Anjaam Pathiraa’ starring is Kunchacko Boban has been confirmed. The film will be released on January 10,2020. The release date got officially announced through the film’s official social media handle.

The crime thriller film is directed by Midhun Maneul Thomas. This is Midhun Manuel Thomas’s first attempt in doing a thriller film.

‘Anjaam Pathiraa’ has Kunchacko Boban playing the role of a criminal psychologist named Anwar Hussain. The film has Sharafudheen, Remya Nambeesan, Sreenath Bhasi, Indrans, Unnimaya Prasad and Jinu Joseph.

Shyju Khalid is the cinematographer and Sushin Shyam is handling the music department. Saiju Sreedharan has been assigned as the editor.

The film produced by Aashiq Usmanis is released by Central Pictures .