In cricket, India lost to West Indies in the second T20I at Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum on Sunday. But the Indian batsman Shivam Dube has bagged a unique record in the match.

Shivam Dubey scored 54 runs in the match. And this was Dube’s maiden T20I fifty which also got him to join Robin Uthappa in a unique list.

Shivam Dube became only the second Indian to score his maiden T20 fifty in an international T20. Before Dube, only Uthappa had achieved this unique feat.