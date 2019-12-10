Holiday declared for schools, colleges and Govt offices on Dec 10

Government has declared a holiday on December 10 in all educational institutes and offices in Manipur after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the inclusion of the state in the Inner Line Permit system (ILP). The announcement by Amit Shah assumes significance for Manipur as regions under the Inner Line Permit system will be out of the purview of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill.

“Governor has declared holiday on 10 December for government offices and educational institutions, including PSUs/Corporations/Autonomous bodies under the state government, on the historic occasion of announcement by Union Home Minister that Inner Line Permit (ILP) system will be implemented in Manipur,” the government said. An Inner Line Permit is an official travel document required by Indian citizens to visit or stay in states and regions where it is applicable.