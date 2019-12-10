DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Madhuri Dixit to make digital debut with Netflix; Know more

Dec 10, 2019, 02:36 pm IST
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her digital debut. The veteran actress will make her debut in the digital field through the digital streaming platform Netflix.

She will seen playing the lead role in a series produced by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions.

The news was shared by Karan Johar through his social media handle. The series is jointly produced by Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

The series will be a suspense family thriller. The series written by New York based writer Sri Rao is based upon the lives of people in the entertainment industry.

