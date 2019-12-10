Madhuri Dixit to make digital debut with Netflix; Know more

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her digital debut. The veteran actress will make her debut in the digital field through the digital streaming platform Netflix.

She will seen playing the lead role in a series produced by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions.

We've got the queen of all things beautiful & grace for an upcoming @NetflixIndia original…time to create magic in the digital space with her! @Dharmatic_ @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/iG7QdJNxy6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 9, 2019

The news was shared by Karan Johar through his social media handle. The series is jointly produced by Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

The series will be a suspense family thriller. The series written by New York based writer Sri Rao is based upon the lives of people in the entertainment industry.