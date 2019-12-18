Instagram launches new update: Know all about it

The photo-sharing social media platform Instagram has all set to launch a new feature for its users. The Facebook-owned Instagram is rolling out ‘Layout’ feature. The feature will allow its users to to include multiple photos in a single story.

By this new feature the users can create their Instagram stories with up to six different photos. The user has to open the Stories camera inside Instagram and look for ‘Layout’ to start combining the photos. Once finished, just publish the Story just like any other.

The feature would be available to all users towards the end of this week latest.

Instagram has recently extended its anti-bullying tool to hurtful captions on photos and videos. Now, if someone bullies you on an Instagram caption on your photos or videos, it will immediately be flagged with a notification: “This caption looks similar to others that have been reported”.