Complaint filed against Farhan Akhtar over comments on CAA

A police complaint was lodged against Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar in Hyderabad for his alleged ‘seditious post’ Friday. Saidabad police Friday received the complaint filed by advocate K Karunasagar, who is also president of Hindu Sanghatan.

In his complaint, Karunasagar alleged that the actor has tweeted certain seditious content in order to create fear, chaos and thereby instigate Muslims, transgenders, atheists, and Dalits to wage war against the Nation which may lead to anarchy and also promote enmity between communities.

K Srinivas, SHO, Saidabad police confirmed to indianexpress.com that a complaint has been received and a general diary entry has been made. “A preliminary enquiry is underway. The complaint and the facts need to be verified. We need to study the allegations. A legal opinion also will be taken before registering a case,” he said.