Court issues arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor

Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The arrest warrant is issued in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly defaming Hindu women in one of his books.

The court had earlier directed him to appear before it but he failed to comply with the order following which the court issued the arrest warrant against him. Tharoor failed to present himself or through his lawyer at the court in connection with the case.

The Congress MP had made the alleged defamatory references to the Nair community women in his book titled – The Great Indian Novel.