Mob Violence: Men tied to tree, assaulted: Accused pees in victim’s mouth

Yet another incident of mob violence has been reported from the country. In a shocking incident a man has been tied to a tree and brutally assaulted by three persons and the accused pees in the mouth of the victim.

The incident took place in Khurda district in Odisha. The victim identified as Soumya Ranjan Das. All the three accused Rajendra Bhuyan, Soumya Ranjan Paikray and Gatia Paltsingh have been arrested by the police.

The accused abducted the victim on December 18 and tied him to a coconut tree and mercilessly beaten and one of the accused peed in the mouth of the victim when he begged for water.

As per the police a girl from the victim’s village was in a relationship with a man from accused’s village. The girl’s family had picked up the man a month ago and assaulted him. To revenge this the accused abducted Das, who is a relative of the girl and thrashed him.