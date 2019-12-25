Solar Eclipse: Dr. Devin Prabhakar talks about how to protect your eyes during the ‘ solar eclipse’

Tomorrow is the last annual solar eclipse of the season. Some parts of the world including Kerala will witness the last celestial treat on December 26. The Moon will eclipse the Sun to form a ‘ Ring of Fire’ in the sky.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and the earth. The moon causes the light of the sun to be blocked from reaching earth, casting a shadow on earth.

The solar eclipse will be between 8.00 am to 11.00 am. The eclipse will be visible in the whole of Kerala. Though the northern parts in Kerala will witness the ‘Ring of Fire’ While the southern parts will only witness a partial solar eclipse.

Everybody is aware of the fact that during solar eclipse it is dangerous to watch the sun with naked eyes. Looking directly at the sun can cause damage to eyes. During every solar eclipse many people lost their eyesight either fully or partially. It is because the concentrated solar rays damage the cells in the eye.

So renowned Ophthalmologist Dr. Devin prabhakar of Divya Prabha Eye hospital in Thiruvananthapuram is giving his expert advice on eye care during the solar eclipse.

Tomorrow is solar eclipse. I wish to say some important things about solar eclipse and eye care as i had witnessed many patients who lost their eyesight during solar eclipse.

We everybody know that we can not directly watch sun with our naked eyes because of Sun’s heavy light. But during eclipse we can watch Sun as the intensity of the light is low. But during the eclipse harmful Ultra-violet rays and other radiations may cause damage, burning or even destroy the cells in ‘retina’ (the back of the eye). This burning in the retina will lead to permanent loss of eyesight. This can not be curable and can not be recoverable. So never look at Sun with naked eyes.

You can use a ‘Solar Filter glass’ built for watching solar eclipse. But using ordinary UV-Filter, X-ray film or watching sun using water’s reflection will also lead to lost of eyesight. Using homemade filters or dark sunglasses are also not effective. Looking Sun through a camera lense, telescope or binoculars laso must be avoided because the concentrated solar rays will concentrate on the nerves of eyes and it will cause damage.

If you accidently or unknowingly watch Sun by your naked eye must contact a Ophthalmologist immediately. It is better to do a OCT test which is the scanning test of retina. By examining this test it is easy to diagnose whether any damage has been happened to eyes or not and what kind of treatment is needed.

Instruction must be given to children to not watch sun must be given Otherwise they might accidently watch Sun and

The most better way to watch the solar eclipse is to watch the live telecast of eclipse by TV channels. If you are that much interested in watching it directly by your eyes then must use a solar filter. Just view the Sun using the solar filter and then withdraw your eyes. Because even watching the Sun during eclipse using solar filter is not good for your eyes.

Dr. Devin Prabhakar MS, FRCS.

Divya Prabha Hospital.