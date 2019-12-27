“As long as I am alive, CAA will not be implemented in Bengal”: Challenges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday challenged that she will not allow the union government to implement Citizenship Amendment Act and National Citizen Register in the state. She also said that she would not allow BJP to build detention centres in the state.

” As long as I am alive, CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state”, said Mamata Banerjee.

” They are saying they would set up detention camps. Who is in power? We are. I am ready to give my life. I won’t allow the BJP to set up detention camps even if I die. keep this in mind” Mamata added.

“It (setting up detention camps) is the work of the state government. They could do it in Assam because there is BJP government. If they are elected government, we are also elected government. You have right in Delhi. We have right here,” said Mamata.