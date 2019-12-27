Congress leader lays foundation stone for world’s tallest Jesus Christ statue

Congress MLA DK Shivakumar laid the foundation stone for the carving of the world’s tallest, 114 feet tall statue of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Christmas at Kapalibetta in Harobele village of Kanakapura taluk, Ramnagara.

According to the reports, the statue will come up at Kapalibetta where DK Shivakumar had got 10 acres of land sanctioned by the state government for the Jesus statue. On the occasion of Christman, DK Shivkumar handed over the documents relating to the land to the trust that will shoulder the responsibility of installing the statue. The statue will be made from hard granite.

Reportedly, the total height of the statue will be 114 feet, 13 feet of the statue would be comprised of steps, which have already been laid. The foundation stone laying process was done by worshipping the stone on the right foot segment of the Lord. Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio Di Janeiro, Brazil stands at 98 feet, excluding its 26-feet pedestal.