‘Mariyam Tailors’: Kunchacko Boban team up with John Paul George

Kunchacko Boban is teaming up with ‘Guppy’ and ‘Ambili’ director Johnpaul George. The film has been titled as ‘ Mariyam Tailors’. Ashiq Usman is producing the film under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions

The official announcement was made on Christmas day by releasing the title poster. Shoot is expected to begin early next year and Central Pictures will be releasing the film in Kerala.

‘Mariam Tailors’ is Kunchacko Boban’s fourth film with Ashiq Usman after ‘Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum’, ‘Varnyathil Aashanka’, ‘Allu Ramendran’ and the upcoming thriller film ‘Anjaam Pathira’.