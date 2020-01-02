Know the easy way to check UAE visa validity

You can check your status of UAE visa and validity of the visa by only with your passport. These can be checked with only passport number and expiry date of the passport.
The service is provided by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship through its website. Any resident in UAE can enter his or her passport information to verify if visa is still valid. And you can also check whether the issued visa is authentic or not. The residents can cross check the validity of visa through this website.
